Story Highlights The Government will be implementing a number of strategies for child development and protection during fiscal year 2018/2019.

According to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, support for children zero to three years will be given “focus”, with the Early Childhood Rationalisation Programme continuing.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that funds will be provided from the e-Learning budget to assist in the sustainability of information and communications technology (ICT) in schools, from the early-childhood to secondary levels.



The Government will be implementing a number of strategies for child development and protection during fiscal year 2018/2019.

Included in the package are improvements to early-childhood educational facilities; additional investments for technology in schools; updating of the Child Care and Protection Act; and broadcast regulations to safeguard children and vulnerable groups.

According to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, support for children zero to three years will be given “focus”, with the Early Childhood Rationalisation Programme continuing.

The Governor-General, who was delivering the Throne Speech at Gordon House today, Thursday (February 15), said legislative priorities will include modernisation of the legislation governing broadcast and content regulation, to address a raft of issues.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that funds will be provided from the e-Learning budget to assist in the sustainability of information and communications technology (ICT) in schools, from the early-childhood to secondary levels.

The Governor-General said five new schools are to be constructed, with the first two in the parish of Manchester, adding that last year, the Government exerted much effort to convert basic schools into infant schools and infant departments.

A total of 20 infant schools and infant departments were established, with $30 million allocated to reactivate early-childhood intervention programmes.

The Governor-General said a review of the Children (Adoption of) Act is also set for completion during the legislative year.