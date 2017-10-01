Stopover Arrivals Up 7 Per Cent for September

Story Highlights Jamaica’s tourism numbers continue to rise with stopover arrivals up seven per cent for the period September 1 to 21.

The September figures follow a 6.9 per cent increase in stopover arrivals for the first eight months of the year over the corresponding period for 2016.

“Our varied landscape, our vibrant culture, our warm, hospitable people, and of course, our world renowned reggae music make us the destination of choice in the region,” Griffith pointed out.



“That is 84,402 more visitors to our shores,” said Permanent Secretary in the Tourism Ministry, Jennifer Griffith.

She was addressing tourism stakeholders at the official opening of the Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa on September 25.

In addition, cruise passenger arrivals were up by 5.1 per cent from January to August.

“From a total of 2.82 million visitors over the eight-month period, we earned approximately US$2 billion or 8.3 per cent more in gross foreign exchange than we did for the $1.83 billion last year,” Ms. Griffith boasted.

She said the Tourism Ministry is fully committed to the development of the sector and will continue to work with partners and stakeholders to ensure that the product remains first class and is of the highest quality.

“We are fully and keenly aware that this would not be possible without the support of all our tourism partners,” she noted.

“I want to personally thank each and every investor for their vote of confidence in our beautiful island. The investment (Breathless resort) is coming at a time when our tourism sector is receiving record growth,” she added.

She noted that the investments that are pouring into the country indicate that Jamaica is being viewed as a top destination in the international marketplace.

