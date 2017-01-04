STETHS Adopts Greenhouse Technology

Principal of St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz, Keith Wellington, who is also the LASCO Principal of the Year for 2016. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Principal of St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz, Keith Wellington, who is also the LASCO Principal of the Year for 2016. Story Highlights The administration of St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz is using greenhouse technology to teach agricultural science and to combat praedial larceny at the institution.

Principal, Keith Wellington, told JIS News that with greenhouse technology, the hope is that STETHS can return to its glory days of being one of the top educational institutions that have agriculture as a major focus.

Mr. Wellington pointed out that STETHS has access to a wide expanse of land, but it is opened to the community; however, if the property can be securely fenced, both livestock and crop production can be done.



The administration of St. Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Santa Cruz is using greenhouse technology to teach agricultural science and to combat praedial larceny at the institution.

Principal, Keith Wellington, told JIS News that with greenhouse technology, the hope is that STETHS can return to its glory days of being one of the top educational institutions that have agriculture as a major focus.

Mr. Wellington said STETHS was one of the top producers of chicken meat and other agricultural produce, but suffered over the years because of praedial larceny.

He said greenhouse technology will ensure that production of crops returns in a big way, while students will continue to be involved in the vocation.

“What we have been trying to do in recent times is to focus on agriculture using technology. We have a greenhouse in place that we use to teach our students and we use smaller plots for tutorial purposes,” he told JIS News.

Mr. Wellington pointed out that STETHS has access to a wide expanse of land, but it is opened to the community; however, if the property can be securely fenced, both livestock and crop production can be done.

STETHS has a student population of 1,780 and an academic staff of 96. In 2016, it became the first school to cop both the Principal and Teacher of the Year awards in the same year.