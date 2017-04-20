Statement by Sports Minister, Olivia Grange on the Passing of Germaine Mason

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE)



The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has issued the following statement on the passing of high jumper Germaine Mason.

Minister’s Statement:

“We got up to really sad news: the passing of Germaine Mason, one of our own. Despite him joining the British team a few years ago, I still consider him to be

one of our own. Germaine was made here. He’s a product, an outstanding product of Jamaica. A product of our sports system. And we have always given him our love and support.

Germaine was our champion and national high jump record holder. Today, we have lost a member of our sports family. And there are no words to adequately express the sadness, the pain, the grief that we all share.I use this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to his family, including his sports family, his friends and his fans.

This morning, I had the opportunity to speak to Asafa [Powell] who was extremely sad about what had happened. In reaching out to him, I felt that atleast I was able to express directly to an outstanding athlete how I felt about Germaine’s passing and it made a difference to me.

Let us all share in this grief and let us all celebrate his life and achievements. I pray that we will all be strengthened in the days ahead.”