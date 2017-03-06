Statement by the Minister of Entertainment on the Passing of Edi Fitzroy

Photo: JIS Photographer
The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has issued the following statement:
“Edi Fitzroy’s passing represents a significant loss. In an entertainment industry where there is a lot of sameness, he was and will continue to be a stand out. Edi had a most distinctive singing style.
Whether he was singing about the strength and beauty of his Princess Black or warning young people against a life of crime and the reality of Prison Life, there was no mistaking Edi Fitzroy and his unique style.
He was a Jamaican original and he will be missed. I ofer condolences to his family, friends and his fans everywhere.”
