Statement by the Minister of Entertainment on the Passing of Edi Fitzroy

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange. (FILE)



The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has issued the following statement:

“Edi Fitzroy’s passing represents a significant loss. In an entertainment industry where there is a lot of sameness, he was and will continue to be a stand out. Edi had a most distinctive singing style.

Whether he was singing about the strength and beauty of his Princess Black or warning young people against a life of crime and the reality of Prison Life, there was no mistaking Edi Fitzroy and his unique style.

He was a Jamaican original and he will be missed. I ofer condolences to his family, friends and his fans everywhere.”