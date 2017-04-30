Statement by Hon Minister of National Security on killing of Constable Leighton Hanson

Story Highlights The brutal killing of Constable Leighton Hanson, who was assigned to the St. Andrew North Division, brings to three the number of police personnel who have been killed since the start of the year.

I am urging all Jamaicans to download the Stay Alert app, which is free of charge, so you can confidentially provide information to the police and help put criminals behind bars.

Together we will, we must unite to take back the space from the criminals, and build a society that turns it back on criminality.



I join the rest of Jamaica to categorically condemn the killing of yet another law enforcement officer.

The brutal killing of Constable Leighton Hanson, who was assigned to the St. Andrew North Division, brings to three the number of police personnel who have been killed since the start of the year.

Three is just three too many and as Minister of National Security, I am assuring all Jamaicans that we will continue the fight against crime, and will maintain our efforts to uphold the rule of law in Jamaica.

Friday afternoon’s shooting demonstrates the risk that the police are constantly exposed to by virtue of their occupation and incidents of this nature are a wrenching reminder of the extremely difficult challenges facing the security forces, and the great sacrifices they continue to make in the fight to rid our country of the scourge of crime and violence.

As we continue to implement our 5-pillar crime strategy, I call on all law-abiding citizens to continue to assist the Jamaica Constabulary Force. We will not be deterred by this unfortunate incident.

We must all come together to keep pressure on the criminals in our society who create an atmosphere of fear among all Jamaicans.

I am urging all Jamaicans to download the Stay Alert app, which is free of charge, so you can confidentially provide information to the police and help put criminals behind bars.

I express deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Constable Hanson and I ask the members of the JCF in the midst of the hurt and heartache that they are all feeling in this moment, to remain calm and united and continue to perform their duties with the utmost professionalism.

I congratulate members of the Jamaica Defence Force who were quick on the scene and treat with the suspect.

Together we will, we must unite to take back the space from the criminals, and build a society that turns it back on criminality.