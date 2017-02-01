State Minister Urges Support for Expansion of Cadet Force

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, addresses International Peace Day ceremony in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, St. James, on September 21. (File photo) + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, addresses International Peace Day ceremony in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, St. James, on September 21. (File photo) Story Highlights State Minister in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. is calling on parents and schools across the island to support the expansion of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF).

He made the call during a recent meeting with the heads of departments at the Ministry of National Security.

Minister Charles contends that the expanded JCCF will strategically prepare cadets for eventual transition to either the Jamaica Constabulary Force or the Jamaica Defence Force.

The JCCF is known for performing civic duties and fostering the development of young men and women for the next generation who value service above self.

According to the State Minister, who has portfolio responsibility for the organization, “If we are to effectively deter, detect and investigate crime, our security forces must be adequately trained, staffed and strengthened. The cadet force presents the ideal platform for youngsters to step up into this important role and from which security forces can choose eligible candidates to become responsible members”.

The process of renewal and expansion of the JCCF has already begun with the recent launch of the JCCF Alumni/Friends Registry which allows cadet alumni and friends to volunteer with the JCCF, whether through their time, finance or mentorship of current cadets.