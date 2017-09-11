State Councillor of China to Arrive in the Island for a One Day Visit

Story Highlights State Councillor of the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Mr. Yang Jiechi will arrive in the island today (September 11) for a one-day visit.

Mr Jiechi, one of China’s high-profile official, is Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office and a prominent architect of China’s foreign policy.

During his visit, Mr Jiechi and a 12 member delegation will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Prime Minister Holness and the Chinese delegation will discuss a range of bilateral, regional and multilateral issues including Chinese investment projects in Jamaica, One Belt, One Road Initiative and climate change.

The State Councillor will also pay a courtesy call on the Governor-General, His Excellency The Most Honourable Sir Patrick Allen.

Other activities include a visit to Bob Marley Museum and a meeting at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The State Councillor’s visit is aimed at enhancing the longstanding relationship between Jamaica and China and discussing mutual areas of concern to strengthen the strategic partnership.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

China is Jamaica’s 4th largest trading partner behind the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Canada.

His Excellency Yang Jiechi and his delegation will leave the island on Monday afternoon.