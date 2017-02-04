SRHA to get Pathology Lab

Chairman of the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Wayne Chen (second left), looks at the directional sign to the Pathology Lab that will be built in Mandeville soon. It was launched on February 3. The Lions of Club of Mandeville is spearheading the project. + - Photo: Barbara Ellington Chairman of the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SRHA), Wayne Chen (second left), looks at the directional sign to the Pathology Lab that will be built in Mandeville soon. It was launched on February 3. The Lions of Club of Mandeville is spearheading the project. Story Highlights When completed, the facility will serve Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth and eliminate the need for the region’s lab tests to be processed in borrowed space at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. It is expected to cost just over $37 million.

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) will soon have its own pathology laboratory.

The laboratory, which is the brainchild of the Lions Club of Mandeville, was launched at Caledonia Road in Mandeville on February 3.

It will be constructed on the property that adjoins the Mandeville Regional Hospital, which was previously occupied by the now defunct Public Works Department.

When completed, the facility will serve Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth and eliminate the need for the region’s lab tests to be processed in borrowed space at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. It is expected to cost just over $37 million.

“The Lions Club of Mandeville decided to make this their next focus and we purchased a histopathology microscope which was handed over in 2015. We are nowhere near the amount required to build the lab, so we will be appealing to corporate Jamaica to come on board,” Mr. Falconer said.

He noted that this is the legacy project of the group as Lions Club International, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has mandated all clubs worldwide to undertake a centennial project.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of Management of the SRHA, Wayne Chen, delivered the speech of Health Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who described the launch as significant, and “an example of the private-public partnership that the ministry is keen on fostering.”

“The reality is we need twice the size of the current central Ministry of Health budget if we are to adequately fulfill the health and wellness needs of the public,” Dr Tufton said.

He lauded the Lions club for its effort, noting that specialised laboratory services are needed to conduct tests that guide doctors and patients in making optimal treatment choices.

However, he argued that the goals of the ministry are attainable with the establishment of a full service, optimally staffed and equipped regional laboratory for the SRHA with its 600,000 population.

The Lions Club of Mandeville partnered with several sponsors to make the project a reality, including FX Traders, OMG, Pet Com, Bullhead Water, Power Services, Singer, Courts, Jamaica Standard Products, Manchester Credit Union, First Caribbean Bank, JMMB, Impact Trading, National Commercial Bank, Scotiabank, Best Dressed Foods, Barita Investments, Sagicor, Yummy and Proven.

The containers to be used for the lab were donated by Grantley Stephenson of Kingston Wharves and Impact Trading.

Funds raised from this year’s staging of the 20 year-old Men Who Cook fundraiser are earmarked for the lab.