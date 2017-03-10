SRC to Test Plant for Medicinal Properties

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (third left), participates in the planting of the Turnera Campaniflora in the Chinese Gardens at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew, during the recently held Science in the Gardens event. Others (from left) are Director General at the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Professor the Hon. Errol Morrison; Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Cliff Riley; Superintendent of the Public Gardens Division Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Demoy Nash; Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School student, Sahai Lewis-Mayne; and Hope Valley Experimental student, Jabilo Needham. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (third left), participates in the planting of the Turnera Campaniflora in the Chinese Gardens at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew, during the recently held Science in the Gardens event. Others (from left) are Director General at the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Professor the Hon. Errol Morrison; Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Cliff Riley; Superintendent of the Public Gardens Division Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Demoy Nash; Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School student, Sahai Lewis-Mayne; and Hope Valley Experimental student, Jabilo Needham.



The Scientific Research Council (SRC) will be undertaking research on the Turnera Campaniflora plant, which is believed to have medicinal properties.

Executive Director of the SRC, Dr. Cliff Riley, told JIS News that the plant, which is endemic to Jamaica, is related to ‘ramgoat dash along’ which is used to treat hypertension and is expected to have similar features.

He said it also has a very high odour and, therefore, may contain some insect-repellant properties.

Dr. Riley informed that the SRC will begin its research on the plant in another two weeks.

Turnera Campaniflora, which is native to Quaco Rock in Clarendon, is regarded as critically endangered. It was taken to the agency by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

The plant was regenerated by the SRC through the use of tissue culture and planted during a special ceremony at the SRC’s Science in the Gardens event held at Hope Gardens in February.

More than 100 plants are to be placed in public gardens across the island.