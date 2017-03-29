SRC Science Fair Postponed

Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Cliff Riley (left), presents the trophy for the most outstanding tertiary institution to The Mico University College, at the SRC’ Science and Technology Fair 2016. The students (from 2nd left) are: Shavaun Blaine, Larey Graham, Monique Reid, Rodaine Hall and John Ross Turnbull. The 2017 event, previously scheduled for April 7, has been postponed. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Executive Director of the Scientific Research Council (SRC), Dr. Cliff Riley (left), presents the trophy for the most outstanding tertiary institution to The Mico University College, at the SRC’ Science and Technology Fair 2016. The students (from 2nd left) are: Shavaun Blaine, Larey Graham, Monique Reid, Rodaine Hall and John Ross Turnbull. The 2017 event, previously scheduled for April 7, has been postponed.



The Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) Science and Technology Fair, which was scheduled for April 7 has been postponed.

Executive Director at the SRC, Dr. Cliff Riley, told JIS News that the staging of the event was delayed in order to enable the schools to better prepare and refine their submissions. A new date will be announced.

The annual fair, held in the form of a competition, serves to display the scientific and technological skills of young people.

It is open to students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels, including technical and vocational institutions.

Categories under which schools can participate include education, agriculture, food and agro-processing, energy, information and communications technology (ICT) and electronics, with a focus on cybersecurity, health and safety, and sports.

Sponsors of the fair include the Development Bank of Jamaica; Sandals Group; Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; and the Jamaica Observer.