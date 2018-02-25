Special Early Retirement Programme Deadline Extended

Deputy Financial Secretary, Strategic Human Resource Management, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones, speaking at a Think Tank held at the Jamaica Information Service’s head office in Kingston recently. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Deputy Financial Secretary, Strategic Human Resource Management, Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones, speaking at a Think Tank held at the Jamaica Information Service’s head office in Kingston recently. Story Highlights The deadline for the Government’s Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP) has been extended to February 28, 2018.

The deadline for the Government’s Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP) has been extended to February 28, 2018.

The SERP is a voluntary separation initiative that allows public-sector employees, aged 50 to 59, under the non-contributory government pension scheme to take up early retirement through an incentivised package.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank recently, Deputy Financial Secretary, Strategic Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones said support will be provided to successful applicants in the form of financial guidance and life counselling [to assist with] transitioning from one point to the other.

“There are persons who have occupied the same job all their lives and for them to transition from that point to somewhere else, it will require some preparation and hand-holding, so we will be providing such guidance to make sure persons make the right decision when moving on,” he explained.

The SERP, which is being undertaken through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, was opened on January 2, 2018.

Interested applicants must have been vested with 10 years’ service, with at least one permanent appointment in a pensionable post during this period.

Eligible persons may apply for the programme through their Human Resources Department.

Successful applicants will receive an incentive of two weeks’ salary for each year of service up to a maximum of one year’s salary, as well as pay for vacation leave not taken.

For further information persons may email serp2017@mof.gov.jm, visit the webpage at mof.gov.jm/serp or call 778-5581.