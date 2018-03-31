Spanish Town Hospital and Infirmary Receive Stretchers

The two state-of-the-art stretchers donated to the Spanish Town Hospital, in St. Catherine, by Jamaicans in the United States (US). + - Photo: Michael Sloley The two state-of-the-art stretchers donated to the Spanish Town Hospital, in St. Catherine, by Jamaicans in the United States (US).



Patients at the Spanish Town Hospital and Infirmary, in St. Catherine, are benefitting from three state-of-the-art stretchers, courtesy of Jamaicans in the United States (US).

Two of the stretchers have been given to the hospital, while the infirmary has received the other. They were handed over recently in Spanish Town.

Mayor of Spanish Town, Councillor Norman Scott, said he reached out to friends in the US for the equipment, which the institutions had requested.

Councillor Scott said due to the intervention of the Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, and the Health Foundation at the Ministry, the stretchers arrived in the island without delay.

“This is just the start of many more items to be given to us and donated to the hospital,” he told JIS News.

Chief Executive Officer at the hospital, Dwayne Francis, said the stretchers, which are used during emergency responses, will be assigned to the Accident and Emergency (A and E) Department.

“They will greatly assist us to care for persons in need of emergency care. We are extremely grateful for this donation,” he said.