SLB Funds Intact – Shaw

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, closes the 2017/18 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 22). + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Finance and the Public Service Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, closes the 2017/18 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 22).



Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw, says the funding provided to the Student Loan Bureau (SLB) from the Education Tax is intact.

He was responding to a statement from the Opposition that the SLB budget has been cut by $100 million for the 2017/18 fiscal year, as he closed the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 22).

“There is no reduction on those flows from the Central Government. What is not included in the budget of the SLB is a special grant, which had been provided from the HEART Trust/NTA for assisting tertiary students undertaking Technical/Vocational studies. I am in discussions with the HEART/NTA to have this restored,” Mr. Shaw said.

The SLB is projected to receive $2.8 billion from the Special Education Tax (SET) for 2017/18.

A similar amount was projected for the financial year ending March 2017, along with the $100 million in grant funds from the HEART Trust/NTA, which was not repeated for 2017/18.