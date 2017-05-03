Skills Training is a Valid Choice – Green

State Minister in the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Empowerment Forum hosted by the Ministry at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on May 2. + - Photo: Melroy Sterling State Minister in the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green, addresses a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Empowerment Forum hosted by the Ministry at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on May 2. Story Highlights State Minister in the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green, has reiterated the call for more students to pursue studies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

“The reality is that TVET is not a second-chance opportunity. It is not for those of us who are not so academically gifted. It is actually a necessary ingredient now in the reality of our modern world. Skills training is a valid choice,” he said.

He noted that the HEART Trust/NTA is playing an essential role in preparing young people for existing and emerging technical jobs, through diversification of its programme offerings. Among them is its occupational studies and upskilling programme.



State Minister in the Education, Youth and Information Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green, has reiterated the call for more students to pursue studies in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Mr. Green noted that TVET training is an asset in the global job market.

“The reality is that TVET is not a second-chance opportunity. It is not for those of us who are not so academically gifted. It is actually a necessary ingredient now in the reality of our modern world. Skills training is a valid choice,” he said.

Mr. Green was addressing a TVET Empowerment Forum hosted by the Ministry, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on May 2.

He told the students in attendance from schools across the island that traditional and “old-time professions” are becoming more saturated and will not necessarily generate significant income in the future.

In addition, he said, with advancements in technology, some of the professions being clamoured over now will not be available within the next five to 10 years.

He noted, therefore, that it is the skills and competences of TVET that will prepare students for the technology-driven future.

“Vocational training now, therefore, has a greater role in our education system and in the formulation of educational policies,” he pointed out.

Mr. Green said it is in this regard that the Government is placing strong emphasis on apprenticeship and occupational degrees.

He noted that the HEART Trust/NTA is playing an essential role in preparing young people for existing and emerging technical jobs, through diversification of its programme offerings. Among them is its occupational studies and upskilling programme.

The TVET forum was held under the theme ‘Using Apprenticeship and Occupational Degrees as Educational Tools to Secure Productivity and Growth in Jamaica’ and saw a number of schools showcasing innovations in science and technology.

These included a solar-powered building, an irrigation system and haircare and skincare products.

The day’s activities included a National TVET Quality Awards ceremony to recognise institutions with the best TVET lab, project, and the student and teacher of the year.

Among the schools that participated were Bog Walk High in St. Catherine; Denbigh and Central High in Clarendon; Jamaica College and Holy Trinity High in Kingston.