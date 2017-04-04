Six New Garbage Trucks for NSWMA Regional Entities

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, tries out the controls of one of the six new garbage trucks acquired for three of the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s (NSWMA) regional offices. Occasion was the handover ceremony at the NSWMA’s head office in Kingston on April 3. Looking on are Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (left); and Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, tries out the controls of one of the six new garbage trucks acquired for three of the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s (NSWMA) regional offices. Occasion was the handover ceremony at the NSWMA’s head office in Kingston on April 3. Looking on are Managing Director of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Omar Sweeney (left); and Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon. Story Highlights The Government has purchased six new garbage trucks at a cost of more than $120 million to serve three of the National Solid Waste Management Authority’s (NSWMA’s) four regional entities.

The units, which were handed over during a ceremony held on April 3 at the NSWMA’s head office in Kingston, will serve the Southern Parks and Markets region, comprising Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth; Western Parks and Markets – Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James, Trelawny; and North Eastern Parks and Market, comprising St. Ann, St. Mary and Portland.

Executive Director of the NSWMA, Audley Gordon, told JIS News that of the over 100 trucks in the agency’s fleet, only about 50 units are operational.



Each region will receive two units, to strengthen collection and transportation of solid waste.

Over the past few months, the regional entities have been grappling with non-collection and partial collection of waste in residential areas and some rural communities, due to a shortage of garbage trucks.

In his remarks at the handover ceremony, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, said the acquisition of the units will assist in replenishing the NSWMA’s fleet, which he noted is severely depleted.

“When these trucks hit the road, we are expecting to see significant improvement in garbage collection across the areas that are being targeted. I am pleased that the (NSWMA) has decided to send these trucks to the rural parts of the country,” he said.

He welcomed the additional units, which, he said, will assist in the Authority’s mandate to safeguard public health.

“Our ambition is to get the agency to a state where we will have enough trucks, so efficiently managed, that we can give you twice-weekly service in all areas of the island, in accordance with safety standards,” he noted.

The trucks, 2017 Renault Garbage Compactors, are valued at $20,060,778.90 each, and are part of 28 units that are to be added to the NSWMA fleet. The remaining 22 vehicles are to be delivered at a later date.

Earlier this year, the NSWMA received two garbage trucks from the Japanese Embassy.

Additionally, Mr. McKenzie said discussions are under way with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) regarding the donation of an additional four trucks to the authority.