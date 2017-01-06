Six Judges Promoted

Promoted judges display their Instruments of Appointment at swearing-in ceremony, held at King’s House in St. Andrew, on January 6. From left are Her Honour Lisa Palmer Hamilton, Her Honour Sonia Bertram Linton, Justice Carol Edwards, His Honour Dale Palmer, Her Honour Yvonne Brown and Her Honour Calys Wiltshire. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Promoted judges display their Instruments of Appointment at swearing-in ceremony, held at King’s House in St. Andrew, on January 6. From left are Her Honour Lisa Palmer Hamilton, Her Honour Sonia Bertram Linton, Justice Carol Edwards, His Honour Dale Palmer, Her Honour Yvonne Brown and Her Honour Calys Wiltshire. Story Highlights Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect from January 9.

Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect from January 9.

The judges are Hon. Justice Carol Edwards to the Court of Appeal; Her Honour Sonia Bertram Linton, His Honour Dale Palmer, Her Honour Calys Wiltshire and Her Honour Lisa Palmer Hamilton as puisne judges in the Supreme Court. Her Honour Yvonne Brown, has been appointed Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court.

“Timely resolutions should remain at the forefront. Be vigilant that court time is not wasted,” she encouraged.

Mrs. McCalla is urging judges to embrace new reforms being advanced by the Justice Ministry.

A few of the reforms include the introduction of new legislation, such as the Arbitration Bill, training of judges and the introduction of state-of-the-art equipment for the delivery of efficient service.

Congratulating the judges, Mrs. McCalla called on them to continue to maintain the high standard of professionalism, to “be astute in your decision-making” and to “exercise restraint as you work under difficult circumstances”.

Court of Appeal President, Dennis Morrison, also congratulated the judges, noting that their appointment is a tribute and recognition of their ability and dedication to duty.

He said that judges who perform a public function should be open to the “closest public scrutiny and, where necessary, serious criticisms”.

“The public at large has a legitimate interest in ensuring that justice is more than an abstraction. …judicial accountability is, therefore, a value in which all sectors of the society, judges included, must have a vested interest,” he emphasised.

For her part, Custos Bennett told the judges that their assignment is important in the furtherance of justice.

“This is an expression of confidence to defending the sacred trust of all Jamaicans in the judiciary,” she said.

The Custos added that the judges in the dispensation of justice must bear in mind that victims and their families deserve closure and recompense where applicable and that the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions.

The judges were encouraged by the Custos to continue to serve Jamaica with excellence.

In her response, Justice Carol Edwards pledged, on behalf of her colleagues, to continue to give of their best.