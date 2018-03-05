You and the Law

March 2018
Corruption Prevention

The statutory declaration of assets, liabilities and income on an annual basis is required under law for all public sector workers. We tell you more about the legislation on today’s edition of You and the Law.

Noise Abatement Act

Trumping sounds at decibels that cause your windows and doors to vibrate and become an annoyance are regulated under a legislation that is sometimes referred to as the night noises act.

Vehicle Seizures

On today’s edition of ‘You and the Law,’ we explore the conditions under which a stop and-search operation is carried out and a motor vehicle is seized by the Police.

Rights Of Detainees Under Emergency Powers Regulations

Under the ongoing State of Public Emergency in St. James the security forces are empowered to among other things, detain, search and arrest individuals suspected of contravening the Emergency Powers Act, which gives force to the security measure. However, the … Continued

Rights of Detainees Under The State of Public Emergency

Under the State of Public Emergency in St. James declared by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness on January 18, the human rights of detainees are to be upheld in accordance with the laws of the land.

Emergency Powers Act

A state of public emergency has been declared in St. James.

Frosty Pod Rot Order 2017

Under Section 3 of the Plant Quarantine Act, there are guidelines to be followed as part of measures to control and eradicate the Frosty Pod Rot disease. We shed on light on the ins and outs of the law relating … Continued

What To Do If You Get Arrested Pt 3

Welcome to part 3 in the series on what to do if you are arrested. If a person with special needs, such as a medical condition is detained, provision should be made to ensure the right to medical care is … Continued

What To Do If You Get Arrested Pt 2

On this week’s edition of you and the Law we continue to look at what to do if you are arrested

What To Do If You Get Arrested Pt 1

If you are arrested, do you have any idea what is required of you and the police during the process

Judicial Education Institute Launched

The Government has established an institution as part of efforts to increase confidence in the judicial system and boost the capacity of its stakeholders.

Public Gardens Control Regulations

5 spaces including 3 public gardens and three scenic avenues in Jamaica are protected under the Public Gardens Control Regulations 2008. Do you know where these sites are located? Are you aware of the fines associated with breaches under this … Continued

Assize Church Service

On today’s programme we tell you more about a church service that dates back to the 17 century and is considered to be a significant ceremony for the justice system.

ZoSo Pt 5 – Media Protocol

The media will be keeping members of the public abreast of developments in the Zones of Special Operations (ZoSo). There are also protocols that will govern how the media operate in the zones.

Zones of Special Operations Pt 4

Custodes and Justices of the Peace have a critical role to play in ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights after an area has been designated a zone of special operation. As such they have been receiving training to ensure they … Continued

Zones of Special Operation Pt 3

On today’s edition of you and the Law, we tell you more about safeguarding human rights under the Zones of Special Operations legislation.

Zones Of Special Operation Pt 2

On today’s edition of you and the Law, we tell you more about the Zones of Special Operations legislation.

Zones of Special Operation Pt 1

On today’s edition of you and the Law, we tell you more about the new Zones of Special Operation crime prevention legislation.

