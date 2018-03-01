Urbanscope
Development Updates in Downtown, Ocho Rios & Montego Bay
Breezy Castle Corridor Improvement Project
Fireworks On The Waterfront 2017
Pre-Fireworks On The Waterfront
Tax Incentive Programme
Main Street Improvement Works
Infrastructure upgrades led by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), continue in Ocho Rios, St. Ann as part of efforts to boost the aesthetic appeal of the tourist mecca. This week we tell you more about the improvements works on Main
Building With Climate Change In Mind
UDC Assists Marie Atkins Shelter
Third City Planning Workshop
In July 2016, Prime Minister, Andrew Holness mandated the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) to make the development of a third city, a priority. Since then, the Corporation has been conducting groundwork, with the involvement of a multi-agency steering committee, to
UDC ICC Day 2017
UDC GSAT Awards + ICCD 2017
Montego Bay Waterfront Rehabilitation Programme & Beach Park
The Montego Bay Waterfront has been seeing the effects of climate change with rising sea levels and decreasing shorelines, evident in the loss of some 7.7 acres of beach from Closed Harbour to One Man Beach over the past 25
Redevelopment Of Downtown Kingston
The redevelopment of Downtown Kingston was among the highlights at the Kiwanis club of Eastern Kingston and Port Royal's 46th anniversary meeting and induction ceremony, where Dr. Damian Graham, General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation presented its progress and