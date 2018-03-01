Urbanscope

Urbanscope – UDC & UTech Signing

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the University of Technology Jamaica (UTECH), recently formalized their longstanding partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Breezy Castle Corridor Improvement Project

On this week’s edition of Urbanscope Aesthetic Improvement Works in the pipeline for the Breezy Castle Corridor in Kingston.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Fireworks On The Waterfront 2017

this week’s edition we highlights from the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) annual Fireworks on the Waterfront.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Pre-Fireworks On The Waterfront

Mark your calendars for the grand Fireworks on the Waterfront celebration that is just a few days away!

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Tax Incentive Programme

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is encouraging investors to take advantage of its tax incentive programme.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Main Street Improvement Works

Infrastructure upgrades led by the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), continue in Ocho Rios, St. Ann as part of efforts to boost the aesthetic appeal of the tourist mecca. This week we tell you more about the improvements works on Main … Continued

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Building With Climate Change In Mind

On this week’s edition of Urbanscope, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) tells us more about building resilient, climate-smart communities.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

UDC Assists Marie Atkins Shelter

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) in association with the Desnoes and Geddes Foundation will be hosting a benefit concert in support of the Marie Atkins Shelter in Downtown Kingston.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Third City Planning Workshop

In July 2016, Prime Minister, Andrew Holness mandated the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) to make the development of a third city, a priority.  Since then, the Corporation has been conducting groundwork, with the involvement of a multi-agency steering committee, to … Continued

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

UDC ICC Day 2017

More than 1,300 volunteers participated in the Urban Development Corporation (UDC’s) coastal cleanup project at the Hellshire Bay Beach in Portmore, St. Catherine on International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

UDC GSAT Awards + ICCD 2017

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has invested in the educational development of twenty Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) awardees through individual grants of 10,000 dollars

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Montego Bay Waterfront Rehabilitation Programme & Beach Park

The Montego Bay Waterfront has been seeing the effects of climate change with rising sea levels and decreasing shorelines, evident in the loss of some 7.7 acres of beach from Closed Harbour to One Man Beach over the past 25 … Continued

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Redevelopment Of Downtown Kingston

The redevelopment of Downtown Kingston was among the highlights at the Kiwanis club of Eastern Kingston and Port Royal’s 46th anniversary meeting and induction ceremony, where Dr. Damian Graham, General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation presented its progress and … Continued

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Development In St. Ann

The government will be spending over 4 billion dollars this year on infrastructure upgrades in Ocho Rios, St. Ann. Funds for renovation are being provided by the Urban Development Corporation, UDC and the Port Authority of Jamaica, PAJ.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

UDC’s 2017 Labour Day Project

The Marie Atkins Night Shelter received a well needed facelift on Labour Day, Tuesday, May 23, thanks to team members from the Urban Development Corporation.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Downtown Kingston & Government Oval Zone Project

On today’s edition of Urbanscope we tell you more about Government Oval which will form part of the Jamaican Parliament Zone in downtown, Kingston.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Caymanas Sewage Infrastructure Project

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) continues to facilitate the development of the Caymanas Estate with the build out of major infrastructure.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs

Parliament Building & Government Oval Zone Project

On today’s edition of Urbanscope we tell you more about the Urban Development Corporation’s role in the construction of the Government circle and Houses of Parliament in downtown, Kingston.

Uncategorised
Radio Programs
