Tourism Roundup

News by Date

Lovers Leap

On this week’s tourism round up we tell you about the most romantic spot in Jamaica, lovers leap in St Elizabeth

TSEA Semi-finalists Announced

The Tourism Product Development Company TPDCO has announced the semi-finalists for the 2017 tourism service excellence awards. We hear from some of the semi-finalists on this week’s tourism roundup. Also stick around for our Know Jamaica segment.

Tourism Service Excellence Awards Update

The 2017 Tourism Services Excellence Awards Ceremony is just around the corner. We give you an update on the event on this edition of Tourism Roundup

Linkages Speed Networking Event

On this week’s tourism round up: Registration now open for the tourism linkages network’s speed networking event. Also stick around for our know Jamaica segment.

Food Festival To Promote Gastronomy

On this week’s tourism round up: we tell you how the growth of gastronomy tourism can help boost the local economy.

Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival

On this week’s tourism round, mark your calendars for the 2018 staging of the Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee festival

Jamaica Centre For Tourism Innovation

The Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI) will accept its first batch of trainees this month.

TSEA Nominations Deadline Extended

There’s still time for you to nominate your favourite tourism worker or business for the 2017 Tourism Services Excellence Awards;

Record 4 Million Visitors

Jamaica’s tourism sector has reached a new milestone for 2017

Tourism Services Excellence Awards

It’s that time of the year again, when the public gets to reward the people and organisations in the tourism sector with the most outstanding service. Find out how you can nominate your favourite tourism worker or business for the … Continued

UNWTO Conference Update

All roads lead to the Montego Bay Convention Centre for the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), World Bank group conference.

Record Earning

Record earnings for the first 10 months of 2017.

Tourism Climate Change Programme

Learn more about the Ministry of Tourism’s Climate Change Multi-Hazard Contingency programme

Falmouth Signage Project

On this week’s tourism round up we tell you all about the Falmouth Signage Project in the parish of Trelawny.

