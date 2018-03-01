Sports Spotlight

Winter Olympics Press Conference

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight, Sports Minister pledges support to Jamaica’s Women’s Bobsleigh ahead of their historic participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Humble Lion/ Nottingham Forest FC Partner

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight we hear about a partnership between local football club Humble Lion and English club, Nottingham Forest FC.

Jamaica Hockey Federation Tournament

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight we hear from President of the Jamaica Field Hockey Federation following Jamaica’s successful performance at the recent CAC qualifying tournament.

Ground Broken For Stafanie Taylor Oval

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight, ground broken for the Stafanie Taylor Cricket Oval in St. Catherine.

JISA Football And Netball Tourneys Launched

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight we recap the launch of the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA) under-12 football and netball tournaments. And the Government inks sports cooperation agreement with Indonesia.

Building Brand Jamaica Through Sports

Today we revisit some of the issues which arose during the staging of the Regional Conference of the Strategic Use of Intellectual Property in Sport,

INSPORTS Challenge Cup Finale

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight we recap the inaugural season of the INSPORTS Challenge Cup.

IAAF Preview

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight, we examine the medal predictions for Jamaica’s team to the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England. We also hear more about plans for the Government to collaborate with the Jamaican Diaspora to renovate … Continued

Athletes Honour Bolt

On today’s programme we explore plans to honour Bolt following his final competitive race in Jamaica. And we hear details about the funeral for late President of the Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell.

Sports Minister Sectoral Presentation

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight we examine plans announced by Sports Minister Olivia Grange for the development of the field in her recent Sectoral Debate Presentation.

Bolt/Mills To Be Honoured With Stadium

On today’s edition of Sports Spotlight, we learn more about plans for the construction of a stadium in honour of iconic track and field personalities Glen Mills and Usain Bolt.

