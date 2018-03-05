Sharing the Love

Kids Benefit From Reading Fair

This week, some unusual volunteers got together to read to hundreds of children pon di corna.

Probation Aftercare Services

This week, five students at the Caribbean Maritime University receive financial aid to complete their studies.

Great Shape And Sandals Provide Dental Care

For about three decades, Great Shape Inc, in partnership with the Sandals Foundation has been visiting schools and communities, catering to the health and educational needs of students and residents.

Support Pour In for Walkers Wards

This week, a nation rallies to the call for support, providing items for the wards previously housed at the Walkers Place of Safety.

Schools Benefit From Philanthropy

This week, a new day is dawning on the Education sector as more institutions receive help from good Samaritans.

Real Estate Board Visits Strathmore Kids

The Strathmore Gardens Place of Safety in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, has received a facelift and much-needed supplies, just in time for Christmas.

JIS Visits Mount Olivet Boys Home

This week, we leave the hustle of the city and head to the cool hills of Manchester to the Mount Olivet Boy’s Home.

JEP Donates Funds to Dominica

This week, Jamaicans offer more relief support to the Eastern Caribbean.

Remembrance Day

This week, a special salute to Jamaican men and women who served in World Wars I and II.

OCA Opens Therapy Room

This week, the Office of the Children’s Advocate, OCA gets a new therapy room, thanks to some of its student partners

NHA Nellie Lewis

Nellie Lewis née Allen always wanted to be an educator. From as early as elementary school days in Mt. James, St. Andrew, she would observe the teachers and the care with which they carried out their duties, imparting knowledge and … Continued

NHA Nurse Davia Tucker Pt 2

This week we continue the tale of a brave critical care nurse who risked her life to save others.

