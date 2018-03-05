On today’s programme, Prime Minister attends 29th Inter-sessional meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government Conference; expresses confidence in newly appointed Chief Justice; and reassures citizens that NIDS will not invade their privacy.
On today’s programme, Prime Minister calls on artistes to help in the fight against crime, highlights work being done to incorporate more renewable energy in the energy mix and bids Chinese Ambassador farewell.
On today’s programme, State of Emergency declared for St. James, Policy governing the operation of child-care facilities to be reviewed, and Prime Minister bids farewell to late veteran journalist Ian Boyne.
On today’s programme, Prime Minister Hosts 3 day Cabinet retreat, Portland residents receive well need assistance and Prime Minister supports charity event in aid of the Bustamante Hospital for Children.
On today’s programme: Government committed to providing compulsory education for 3 to 18 year olds, Private sector urged to increase investment in the economy and New Economic Growth Council Executive Director Appointed.
On today’s programme: Prime Minister apologizes for West Kingston Incursion, Contract signed for Constant Spring Road widening project and 79 young Jamaicans recognized for their contribution to nation building
On today’s programme: Prime Minister pledges to boost local infrastructure to promote local tourism, Jamaica and Dominican Republic to strengthen bilateral relations and more persons with disabilities to own homes in National Housing Trust (NHT) schemes.
On today’s programme, Caribbean Governments urged to place greater emphasis on free movement of labour; Public urged to support National Identification System; and Export Max initiative yielding growth