March 2018
JHW Feb 26-March 2, 2018

On today’s programme, Prime Minister attends 29th Inter-sessional meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government Conference; expresses confidence in newly appointed Chief Justice; and reassures citizens that NIDS will not invade their privacy.

JHW February 19-23

On today’s programme, Prime Minister calls on artistes to help in the fight against crime, highlights work being done to incorporate more renewable energy in the energy mix and bids Chinese Ambassador farewell.

JHW Feb 12-23

On today’s programme, Crime prevention a priority for the Government in the new legislative year, ZOSOs extended for another 60 days, and Government striving to better serve citizens

JHW February 5-9

On today’s programme, Prime Minister holds bilateral talks with US Secretary of State, tables CARICOM Review Commission report, and announces by-election date for St. Andrew North-West

JHW January 29 – February 2

State of emergency extension clears both Houses of Parliament; Prime Minister supports efforts to create orderly Port Community; and welcomes new Acting Chief Justice

JHW January 22-26

On today’s programme, Prime Minister lauds Jamaica Stock Exchange, National Housing Trust strategic review report to go before Parliament, and Cabinet Office signs MOU with the PSOJ

JHW January 15-19

On today’s programme, State of Emergency declared for St. James, Policy governing the operation of child-care facilities to be reviewed, and Prime Minister bids farewell to late veteran journalist Ian Boyne.

JHW January 15-19

On today’s programme, Prime Minister Hosts 3 day Cabinet retreat, Portland residents receive well need assistance and Prime Minister supports charity event in aid of the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

JHW January 8-12

JHW January 1-5

On today’s programme, legislation to be passed to strengthen crime management; implementation of zones of special operations to be ramped up; and churches urged to denounce crime and violence

JHW December 25-29

On today’s programme, public urged to remember the poor and vulnerable during the festive season; Prime minster remembers Enid Bennett, and signs condolence book for late veteran journalist, Ian Boyne

JHW December 18-22

On today’s programme Prime Minister lauds Red Stripe for latest initiatives to boost productivity; Some JUTC buses to run on LNG; and Prime Minister pays tribute to veteran journalist, Ian Boyne.

JHW December 11-15

On today’s programme: Government committed to providing compulsory education for 3 to 18 year olds, Private sector urged to increase investment in the economy and New Economic Growth Council Executive Director Appointed.

JHW December 4-8

On today’s programme: Prime Minister apologizes for West Kingston Incursion, Contract signed for Constant Spring Road widening project and 79 young Jamaicans recognized for their contribution to nation building

JHW November 27-December 1

On today’s programme: Prime Minister pledges to boost local infrastructure to promote local tourism, Jamaica and Dominican Republic to strengthen bilateral relations and more persons with disabilities to own homes in National Housing Trust (NHT) schemes.

JHW November 20-24

On today’s programme, Prime Minister commends Montego Bay residents; NIDS legislation passed; and road rehabilitation programme announced.

JHW November 13-17

On today’s programme, Caribbean Governments urged to place greater emphasis on free movement of labour; Public urged to support National Identification System; and Export Max initiative yielding growth

JHW November 6-10

On today’s programme, IMF Managing Director to visit Jamaica; Prime Minister receives strategic review of National Housing Trust; outlines Government’s commitment to banning corporal punishment.

JHW Oct 30 – Nov 3

Mount Salem zone of special operations extended; public urged to support firearm recovery reward programme; and Government moves to speed up ease of doing business reforms.

JHW October 23-27

On today’s programme, Prime Minister hands over 11 more trucks to the NSWMA, and pledges government’s commitment to streamline the process of urbanisation.

