General Post Office Closed For Renovations

The General Post Office GPO, located at the Corner of Barry and King Streets in Downtown Kingston has been temporarily closed to facilitate renovation.

Protocol For Police And Civilian Interaction

The police are guided by multiple pieces of literature in their interaction with the public. The literature includes the police public interaction policy, and the citizen’s charter.

OSH Bill: What To Expect

On this week’s Get the Facts we tell you what to expect from the Occupational Safety and Health Bill.

PATH School Days Count Initiative

This week, we tell you about the School Days Count Initiative under the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education, PATH.

Demonitization Of Coins

The demonitsation of the one, ten and twenty five cent coins

State of Public Emergency

On this week’s Get the Facts we provide answers to some questions about the state of public emergency

Pet Importation

The veterinary services division handles all matters relating to animal export and veterinary public health. Stay tuned to learn about how they facilitate the importation of pets.

How To Get A Party Permit

Today’s we’ll be telling you how to get a party permit.

Road Safety Tips For Christmas

On this week’s Get the Facts we provide tips on road safety during the yuletide season

NIDS Info pt2

On this week’s get the facts we tell you more about the National Identification System, NIDS

Notary Public vs JP

On this week’s Get The Facts we break down the difference between a notary public and a Justice of the Peace.

Antibiotic Resistance

On this week’s get the facts we break down antimicrobial resistance

Adopt A Clinic Initiative

You’ve heard of adopting children or even puppies and kittens that need a home; maybe you’ve even considered it. But have you ever thought about adopting a clinic? Keep listening to Get the Facts- This week I’ll be telling you … Continued

Primary Exit Profile

On this week’s Get the Facts we tell you about the new primary school final exam, the Primary Exit Profile PEP

Road Code Refresher

On this week’s Get the Facts, we present a road code refresher for motorists

Tax Amnesty

It’s time to get the facts on traffic ticket amnesty

PSRA Health Insurance Scheme

On this week’s edition of Get the Facts we tell you about the new Health Insurance Scheme for Private Security Guards, administered by the Private Security Regulation Authority PSRA

Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness online

On this week’s edition of Get the Facts we take a look at Tax Administration Jamaica’s online fitness fee payment option.

