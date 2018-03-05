Career Talk

Project Manager

On this week’s career talk, we tell you all you need to know about a career as a project manager.

E-Banking

On this week’s Career talk, we tell you about the exciting field of E-business and E-banking.

National Career Week

On this week’s career talk, plans and activities for National Career Week 2018.

Sam Sharpe Teachers College

If you have desires to become a teacher, listen up to hear how Sam Sharpe Teachers College can make that dream a reality

Software Developer

For those of us who own smart phones, chances are they have a variety of apps that have become part of our lives and daily routines. Whatsapp, Gmail, Instagram, Facebook are just a few of the apps we use and … Continued

Veterinary Medicine

On this week’s career talk, Dr Paul Codogan takes us into the world of veterinary medicine.

Customs Officer

Customs officers play a critical role in securing our nations boarders. Stay with us for the next few minutes as we tell you all about a career as a customs officer.

CCCJ Online Courses

We tell you all about the Counsel of Community College’s plans to offer online degrees

BAU Scholarship

On this week’s Career talk we tell you about a scholarship opportunity for those looking to become good teachers, provided through the Ministry of Education Youth and Information

Electrical Engineer

Smart Phones, Computers and other electronic equipment used on a daily basis were all designed with input from an electrical engineer. We explore the field of electrical engineering on this week’s career talk.

Tennis Coach

Behind every successful tennis player such as Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams or sports star for that matter,  Joel Jones takes us into his world as a tennis coach on this week’s career talk.

Applying To University

It’s that time of the year, when students are busy applying for universities to further their studies. We guide you through the process on this week’s career talk.

Career In Social Work

If you have a big heart, love helping people achieve their dreams and have a strong desire to give back to your community then a job as a social worker could be for you. Get to know more about a … Continued

Radiographer

You fell hard and may have broken your arm. On visiting the doctor, she gives you a referral for an x-ray. The x-ray will be conducted by a radiographer. Get to know more about a career in Radiography

St John Bosco Career Advancement Insititute

If you’re good with your hands and looking to kick start a career but have little to no qualifications then this week’s career talk is for you. We’ll tell you how St. John Bosco Career Advancement Institute can transform your … Continued

Working In The BPO Industry

The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector is quickly establishing itself as a viable means of employment for many young Jamaicans. On this week’s Career Talk we explore what it’s like to work for a BPO company.

Gynaecologist

On this week’s Career talk, we explore the field of obstetrics and gynaecology.

Occupational Degree Program

On this week’s career talk, we tell you all about a new kind of Associates degree programme, the occupational degree.

Career Opportunities In The Natural Industry

On this week’s career talk, Jamaica’s push for greater use of liquefied natural gas will open up new opportunities for Engineers.

BPO Careers

The Business Process Outsourcing, BPO sector has been rapidly growing in Jamaica, employing thousands, with room for even more jobs. On today’s programme, learn more about the fast growing BPO industry.

