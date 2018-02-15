Shoreline from Breezy Castle to Harbour View to Be Restored

Story Highlights Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will be leading the restoration and protection of the shoreline from Breezy Castle (Kingston Harbour) to Harbour View.

Senator Williams informed that it is noticeable that the roadway is being eroded and a meeting will be held with JSIF “for them to bring us up to date with the arrangements being put in place towards protecting the shoreline”.

Meanwhile, Senator Williams said that a procurement process for seats, carpets and sound equipment has been initiated for the 106-year-old Ward Theatre in Kingston.



The Mayor was addressing councillors at the monthly sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation at its Church Street offices in downtown Kingston, on February 13.

“This was uploaded to the Office of the Contractor General’s website, as is required by law,” he informed.

The Mayor noted that the Tourism Ministry has committed $10 million towards the theatre’s restoration process and funds have also been committed by the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education (CHASE) Fund for seats and sound equipment.

“We progressed with the procurement because of these commitments. Over the next two to three weeks, we will concretise this. I just want to urge the procurement and leadership committee to ensure that we don’t miss a step, and follow them to the law,” he said.

Turning to plans to beautify certain locations in Kingston and St. Andrew, the Mayor informed that more flags and other elements will be included to improve the aesthetics at the entrance of downtown Kingston at Breezy Castle.

“We are also looking at some sections of Western St. Andrew, which would be the Waterhouse Division, along Spanish Town Road, entering into the Three Miles area, the Portia Simpson Miller Square, and to try and beautify that corridor,” he said.

The Mayor emphasised the importance of transforming the city of Kingston, so that it will appear more attractive to visitors as well as to its residents.