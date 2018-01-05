Shoppers Encouraged to Contact CAC to Get Redress

Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), Dolsie Allen, addresses recent JIS ‘Think Tank’. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Chief Executive Officer of the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), Dolsie Allen, addresses recent JIS ‘Think Tank’. Story Highlights The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging shoppers seeking redress to contact the agency with their receipts.

The Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) is encouraging shoppers seeking redress to contact the agency with their receipts.

She added that the agency has seen an increase in consumers seeking redress after all the festivities of the Christmas season.

Mrs. Allen noted that without a receipt, there is no proof that the item was purchased from a particular establishment or individual.

“Unfortunately, during the Christmas season, consumers are too busy to collect the receipts, and some merchants are too busy to write receipts. Some merchants also offer further bargains where discounts are given, instead of receipts, which is not the appropriate thing to do,” she advised.

Mrs. Allen said the Commission is ready to represent consumers with issues of refund and the return of items, but she emphasised that consumers need to be cautious and find out the store’s policy prior to making a purchase.

She noted that the CAC is guided by the Consumer Protection Act, and encouraged members of the public to know their rights and to “get familiar with the contents of the law”.