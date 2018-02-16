Sexual Harassment Bill to Be Tabled this Year

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, says the Sexual Harassment Bill is to be tabled this year.

The Governor-General made the announcement while delivering the 2018/19 Throne Speech to mark the opening of Parliament, on Thursday (February 15).

The Governor-General further noted that the proposed Gender Advisory Council is also to be established and operationalised to provide direct oversight for implementation of the National Strategic Action Plan for Gender-based Violence.



The Bill seeks to protect all women and men from unwanted sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and crude sexual behaviours that affect quality of life by creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment.

The Bill, which had been taken off the parliamentary agenda in 2016, has since been amended, and is to be brought back to Parliament once it has been approved by Cabinet.

In the meantime, he informed that the Administration will begin work this year to build out entertainment zones in Fort Charles and Fort Rocky in Port Royal, Seville in St. Ann, and areas located in Westmoreland and St. Catherine.

“The necessary legislative work and amendments to the various laws regulating entertainment will also be done in parallel,” he said.

Turning to plans for the sport sector this year, the Governor-General said the Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Ministry will further intensify its successful strategy of leveraging Brand Jamaica to attract international teams from various colleges and professional leagues to train in Jamaica.

“The Government will also be targeting world sporting bodies to host conferences in Jamaica,” he added.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘Continuing on the Path to Prosperity’.