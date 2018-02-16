Sewerage Systems at Primary Schools to be Improved





Ninety-seven primary schools are to benefit from improved sewerage systems under a Sanitary Block Project, which will be funded by the Government in the 2018/2019 fiscal year, at a cost of $30 million.

The project will be implemented by the National Education Trust Limited (NET), as outlined in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives on February 15.

The NET is a Government of Jamaica company, which is limited by guarantee and is a registered charitable organisation that mobilises financial and quality resources for schools in Jamaica. Since its inception in 2010, NET has developed a track record for efficiency and adherence to quality standards, to the satisfaction of both donors and beneficiaries.

Under the Sanitary Block Project, NET will be responsible for the installation of improved sewerage systems in 97 primary schools. It will also commence and complete the installation of improved sewerage systems at an additional 11 schools across Jamaica.

Over the years, the Ministry has implemented numerous Sanitary Block Projects in partnership with other organisations, with the objective of reducing the number of schools that still depend on the old-fashion system of pit latrines.