Several Sewerage Projects Completed

Story Highlights Work has been completed on several sewerage projects to address the discharge of effluent from waste-water treatment plants into the environment and reduce the risks to public health.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 5.

Meanwhile, the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), have partnered to support the replacement/rehabilitation of some malfunctioning waste-water treatment plants that are operated by the National Water Commission (NWC).



He said K-Factor funds were used to finance the Portmore Sewerage Reconfiguration Project, which has brought relief from the adverse impact of underperforming waste-water treatment facilities to persons who reside in communities such as Bridgeport, Independence City, Hamilton Gardens and Caymanas Gardens.

“The flows to these plants are now being diverted to the Soapberry waste-water treatment plant, where adequate treatment is being provided,” Dr. Chang informed.

He indicated that discussions have commenced surrounding the divestment of the Soapberry Plant by way of a Concession Agreement.

He said a key consideration is that the effluent discharge must be treated to internationally accepted standards for reuse.

Major sewerage improvement works were also undertaken in Majesty Gardens, Seaview Gardens and Riverton Meadows.

The land reclaimed will be used for economic community development, Dr. Chang said.

Dr. Chang said this is being done under an arrangement with the Caribbean Regional Fund for Wastewater Management (CReW) Project.

He informed that last year, the Elletson Flats waste-water plant in St. Andrew and the Boscobel waste-water plant in Portland were replaced.

Minister Chang noted that work has now commenced to replace the Acadia, Bay Farm Villas and Hughenden waste-water treatment plants in St. Andrew, and to rehabilitate the Blackwood Gardens and De la Vega City waste-water treatment plants in St. Catherine and the Lionel Town plant in Clarendon.

He said some US$12 million will be spent on the CReW projects.