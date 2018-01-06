Seven Judges Sworn in to Higher Office

New Puisne Judges sworn in: Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla (4th right) and President of the Court of Appeal, Dennis Morrison (centre) share a moment with judges who were sworn in to higher office during a ceremony at King’s House on Friday (January 5). They are (from left) Sonya M. Wint Blair, Stephane A. Jackson Haisley, Carolyn N. Tie, Judith A. Pusey, Simone Wolfe Reece, Anne-Marie A. Nembhard and Natalie Hart Hines. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye New Puisne Judges sworn in: Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla (4th right) and President of the Court of Appeal, Dennis Morrison (centre) share a moment with judges who were sworn in to higher office during a ceremony at King’s House on Friday (January 5). They are (from left) Sonya M. Wint Blair, Stephane A. Jackson Haisley, Carolyn N. Tie, Judith A. Pusey, Simone Wolfe Reece, Anne-Marie A. Nembhard and Natalie Hart Hines. Story Highlights They are Carolyn N. Tie, Stephane A. Jackson Haisley and Sonya Wint Blair, who have been appointed Puisne judges; and Judith Pusey, Simone Wolfe Reece and Anne-Marie Nembhard, who will act as Puisne judges.

Seven judges were sworn in to serve at the Supreme Court during a ceremony held at King’s House on Friday (January 5).

They are Carolyn N. Tie, Stephane A. Jackson Haisley and Sonya Wint Blair, who have been appointed Puisne judges; and Judith Pusey, Simone Wolfe Reece and Anne-Marie Nembhard, who will act as Puisne judges.

Also taking the oath of office was Natalie Hart Hines, who has been appointed to act as Master-in-Chambers.

Deputy Governor-General, Hon. Steadman Fuller, who presided over the swearing-in ceremony, congratulated the judges and reminded them that they are part of the bedrock of Jamaica’s democratic process.

“You hold a position of high esteem, which requires your continued dedication to service above self and the preservation of the integrity for which our judicial system has become known,” he pointed out.

Mr. Fuller further encouraged them to approach their assignments with great zeal and enthusiasm.

“I commend each of you on your appointment, which is a pronouncement of the skills and competencies which you possess and the quality service you have given,” he added.

Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, in her remarks, hailed the judges for their high standard of service and urged them to continue to be vigilant as they complete their various assignments.

“I continue to emphasise that those who seek the services of our courts have at the forefront of their minds the timely resolution of their cases, and I encourage judges to continue to serve with dignity and diligence,” she said.

Ms. Tie, who replied on behalf of the appointees, gave the commitment to “giving the highest standard of judicial service as so many of our colleagues have done in the past and continue to so do”.

“Today is a day that each of us would have worked so hard towards… . Being a judge is more than just a job. It is a way of life… . We do what we do out of a genuine passion for the law and a desire to serve,” she noted.