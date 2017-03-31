Senator Reid to Receive ‘Man of the Decade in Education Award’

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator, the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator, the Hon. Ruel Reid. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, will be presented with the inaugural ‘Man of The Decade in Education Award’ by the Jamaica College (JC) Old Boys Association of New York, for his achievements in the education sector.

Senator Reid, who is the former principal of JC, will deliver the keynote address at the function, which will be held under the patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

President of the JC Old Boys Association of New York, Michael McDonald, said the body is “very pleased to recognise the achievements of such a stellar group of alumni and accomplished Jamaicans”.



Minister of Education, Youth and information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, will be presented with the inaugural ‘Man of The Decade in Education Award’ by the Jamaica College (JC) Old Boys Association of New York, for his achievements in the education sector.

The presentation will be made at the association’s annual fundraising event scheduled for April 8 at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan.

Senator Reid, who is the former principal of JC, will deliver the keynote address at the function, which will be held under the patronage of Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks.

Rebranded as The Griffin Awards, the event was changed from its traditional dinner-dance format, to a modern awards structure, which celebrates the achievements of Jamaicans in the arts, community services, education and technology.

A feature of the evening’s function will be the screening of Jamaica’s iconic film ‘The Harder They Come’ to mark its 45th anniversary.

The association will recognise the central role played in the film by two JC alumni, Perry Henzell and Winston Stona, who will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Technology Innovation award will be presented to Excelsior High School alum Andrew Ewen, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Kobi Company.

The company invented and developed the award-winning Kobi robot, which is the world’s first autonomous, 3-in-1 lawn and garden care device.

President of the JC Old Boys Association of New York, Michael McDonald, said the body is “very pleased to recognise the achievements of such a stellar group of alumni and accomplished Jamaicans”.

“It’s particularly joyful for our association to recognise Senator Reid, a brilliant education leader. His service in engineering the turnaround at JC has our eternal gratitude and utmost respect,” he added.

While in New York, Senator Reid will address members of the Union of Jamaican Alumni Associations at a special breakfast on April 9.