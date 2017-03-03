Seminar on Health Insurance for Security Guards March 4

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague (right), in dialogue with Executive Director of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA), Rosalyn Campbell, after the announcement of the self-contributory health insurance scheme for security guards through Guardian Life, in November last year. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague (right), in dialogue with Executive Director of the Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA), Rosalyn Campbell, after the announcement of the self-contributory health insurance scheme for security guards through Guardian Life, in November last year. Story Highlights The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) will be hosting a seminar on March 4 at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre to educate security guards about the new health-insurance scheme.

Executive Director of the PSRA, Rosalyn Campbell, told JIS News that the session, which is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. will allow security guards to sign up for the health-insurance plan of their choice, ask questions and get free consultation.

Mrs. Campbell said that guards who are not able to travel to Montego Bay can get further information on the health-insurance plan from the PSRA office.



The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) will be hosting a seminar on March 4 at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre to educate security guards about the new health-insurance scheme.

Executive Director of the PSRA, Rosalyn Campbell, told JIS News that the session, which is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. will allow security guards to sign up for the health-insurance plan of their choice, ask questions and get free consultation.

“We are doing our best in ensuring that all security guards have full access and understanding on the information about the Guardian Life health-insurance plan. We want the guards to know that the plans are affordable and will benefit them significantly,” she said.

Mrs. Campbell pointed out that the health-insurance plan takes effect on April 1, 2017, and emphasised that there is a March 15 deadline.

“Once you sign up before this deadline, all you will need is your ID and the money to start the plan. Any application after March 15 will require that you do medical, among other things. This is why we are imploring that you make use of the seminar tomorrow,” she said.

Mrs. Campbell said that guards who are not able to travel to Montego Bay can get further information on the health-insurance plan from the PSRA office.

She added that they can also complete the registration and payment at the head office as well as make a direct deposit at the Bank of Nova Scotia, King Street branch, using account number 911960.

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, pointed out, recently, that some 23,000 registered security guards would benefit from the self-contributory health-insurance scheme provided through Guardian Life.