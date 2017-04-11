Security State Minister Lauds JDF

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., inspecting the new batch of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) recruits at a Passing Out Parade at the Moneague Training Camp, in St. Ann on April 8. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., inspecting the new batch of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) recruits at a Passing Out Parade at the Moneague Training Camp, in St. Ann on April 8. Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) continues to be a beacon of excellence that serves as a shining example for the region.

Speaking on April 8 at the JDF Passing Out Parade at the Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann, Mr. Charles told the 223 graduates that they are joining an organisation that has given more than 50 years of exceptional leadership and service to a grateful nation.

Senator Charles said Jamaicans are living in extraordinary times that require extraordinary efforts and “a steely resolve to do not only what is right but also what is necessary for the preservation of the social fabric of our society and for securing a peaceful future for our country”.



Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) continues to be a beacon of excellence that serves as a shining example for the region.

Speaking on April 8 at the JDF Passing Out Parade at the Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann, Mr. Charles told the 223 graduates that they are joining an organisation that has given more than 50 years of exceptional leadership and service to a grateful nation.

“The JDF is widely recognised as the premier military body of the region. It has shown unparalleled excellence in areas such as training and must be commended for its visionary approach to the education and nurturing of its members,” he said.

Senator Charles pointed out that the Military Training Wing, one of the JDF’s five centres of excellence, has helped to transform recruits from mere mortals to capable outstanding professionals who abide by the motto ‘No obstacle too difficult, no task too great’.

“It has been tested and proven to be true,” the State Minister emphasised.

“Let it be known that you have chosen to be this country’s protector and shield on land, in the air and through our territorial waters,” he told the graduates.

Senator Charles said Jamaicans are living in extraordinary times that require extraordinary efforts and “a steely resolve to do not only what is right but also what is necessary for the preservation of the social fabric of our society and for securing a peaceful future for our country”.

The Minister told the recruits that they should be prepared to be bold and to muster up the courage to do what is right, even in the face of strong opposition.

He further added that a grateful nation is depending on their strength of character and leadership, knowing that their foundation is one that is built on trust and the unwavering commitment to serve.

“You will face opposition at times. Doing what is right is not always easy, especially when facing pressure and opposition from persons who are equally bent on steering you in the wrong direction. This is where your training and commitment to do what is right will come into play. I have every confidence you will continue to do the right thing,” the State Minister told the graduates.