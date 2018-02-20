Security Project Gets $279 Million





A sum of $279 million has been allocated to the Justice, Security, Accountability and Transparency Project (JSAT) in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The project seeks to improve the standard of living and quality of life of Jamaican citizens by strengthening governance and oversight, with particular regard to the functioning of the security and justice system.

Physical targets for the new fiscal year by the Ministry of National Security include completing the construction of an Annex to the Institute of Forensic Science Laboratory, providing training and supply equipment to aid in the fight against corruption, the supply and installation of an electronic Case Management System, and rehabilitating and equipping classrooms and dormitories at the National Police College of Jamaica.

Achievements of the programme up to December 2017 include (a) interview rooms at select law-enforcement agencies refurbished and equipped with video-recording items; and (b) equipment to facilitate the identification of drugs and other substances supplied to the Forensic Institute of Science Laboratory.

The project, which began in August 2014, is being funded by the European Union.