Security Programme Oversight Committee Launched

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, informed that the Committee has been set up to ensure that the policies, targets and objectives of the Ministry’s various departments and agencies “are actually implemented”.

As outlined in the Terms of Reference, SECURIPOC will monitor the compliance and progress of the departments and agencies of the Ministry of National Security in relation to implementation of their key performance indicators, and make recommendations, as necessary, to the Minister of National Security.



The Committee, which comprises a wide cross section of stakeholders in the public and private sectors, academia and civil society, was officially launched at a ceremony at the Oxford Road offices of the Ministry of National Security on September 14.

“All the agencies have their targets and their work plans that are collated and submitted, and this committee’s job is to ensure that all these targets within the national security architecture are met,” he said.

SECURIPOC will focus on implementation and gaps and advise the Minister on the recommended course of action to advance implementation efforts.

Providing further details on the purpose of the Committee, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dianne McIntosh, said the initiative represents a novel step for regular citizens to be involved in and contribute to the crafting and evaluation of implementation strategies and plans that are developed by the Ministry.

This, she said, is in recognition of the importance of stakeholder buy-in and feedback to all processes that involve citizen security and safety.

“This initiative, therefore, demonstrates the Ministry’s resolve to be held responsible for ensuring that our set targets and plans are achieved within a timely manner, and also for us to provide a means of receiving advice and concerns regarding these activities and a means of improving our approach and strategies,” she said.

In the meantime, the Committee’s Chairman, Peter Moses, is assuring that the body is not intended to be a “hard hand to the various agencies,” but will work to enhance their output.

“We are here to work with the agencies to help focus us on the important things that are ahead of us, to help where we can, and to clear any obstacles that may be preventing some of the deliverables that need to be improved on. So, we are really serious about the partnership, but, at the same time, we intend to hold each other accountable,” he said.

SECURIPOC, which also comprises five subcommittees, will report through its Chairman to the Minister of National Security on a quarterly basis. The reports will be in hard copy as well as electronic formats. The Committee will also advise the public, through the media, of any concerns or developments.

The Committee is expected to meet once every two months and the subcommittees will meet more often. The agencies will put forward quarterly work plans, and agency heads will be invited to meetings from time to time.

Serving as Deputy Chair is Doreen Frankson. Other members of the Committee are Lisamae Gordon; Lee Issa; Fredrik Moe; Kevin O’Brien Chang; Dr. Kavita Johnson; Rev. Dr. Maitland Evans; Wesley Nelson; Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary; Egerton Newman; Ian Haughton; D’Jamila Ward; Sarah Newland; and Dr. Parris Lyew-Ayee.