Security Ministry Developing Drone Policy

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the Ministry is developing a Drone Policy regarding the use and sale of unmanned aerial vehicles.

At a press conference held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Kingston on April 27, Mr. Montague said instructions have been given to the Policy Unit to initiate proceedings in that regard.

“We have had reports from a number of persons about the invasiveness of drones. There has to be a balance between pleasure and privacy,” Mr. Montague said.

“There are also (concerns) for safety. They (drones) are being used in restricted areas. People are buzzing around with their drones anywhere and everywhere. There may be an accident with a light plane or a commercial jet,” he continued.

The Minister assured that the Policy Unit will be thorough and undertake the necessary research to strike a balance for all stakeholders concerned.

Meanwhile, Mr. Montague informed that a team of cyber experts is being put together to harden government networks against cybersecurity threats.

“We are currently assembling a very small team that will be attached to our Strategic Evaluation Centre to look at critical networks within the national security infrastructure,” he said, citing the existence of the Cyber Incident Response Team (CERT) in the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology.

The team was constituted in response to the hacking of a number of government websites in the past.

Mr. Montague noted that the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) earlier this year investigated major cybercrime activities affecting local banks and the Ministry of Health and, last year, the website of the Jamaica Defence Force.