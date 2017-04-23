Security Minister Encourages Members of the JCF to Maintain their Integrity

A section of the congregation at Saturday’s (April 22) service of prayer and thanksgiving for the security forces held at the Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville, Manchester. + - Photo: Barbara Ellington A section of the congregation at Saturday’s (April 22) service of prayer and thanksgiving for the security forces held at the Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville, Manchester. Story Highlights Minister of National Security, the Hon. Robert Montague has called on the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers in Area 3 to maintain their integrity and operate above board at all times.

“Transparency and accountability are key aspects to effective policing. Do not stumble. We need you to continue to act fearlessly, while inspiring confidence and trust from the public as we rely on the communities we serve for intelligence,” Mr. Montague said.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, told the audience that “courage and encouragement now more than ever are needed by our police officers to respond daily to the numerable incidents of criminal acts.”



His plea was made in a message delivered by State Minister in the Ministry, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., at the 17th annual service of prayer and thanksgiving for the security forces of Jamaica hosted by the Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville on April 22.

The service was held under the theme: ‘Courage Brother, Do Not Stumble’.

Citing the five pillar security strategy, Minister Montague urged the police men and women to resist corrupt practices and other temptations.

He mentioned that as part of the modernization thrust of the JCF, emphasis is slowly shifting from hard policing to citizen security and community policing.

This he said, was critical to building a partnership that would be the foundation of successful policing and sustained crime reduction over the long term.

The five-pillar security strategy include effective policing, social development interventions, situational prevention of crime, swift and sure justice, and work to rehabilitate, redeem and redirect inmates.

“You need it to push past negative criticisms, so casually pushed around about your performance. Our officers of integrity definitely need moral courage and encouragement to stand firm against fellow members who bring the force into disrepute,” Commissioner Quallo said.

He reaffirmed the call to the JCF members not to stumble, but to maintain their integrity at all times.

“We will through God’s grace restore our beautiful homeland. The challenges seemingly insurmountable, but I implore you to work diligently, smartly and professionally, as you serve and protect the citizens of this country,” Mr. Quallo said.

Also in attendance at the thanksgiving service were Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw and Custos Rotulorum of Manchester, Sally Porteous.

The message from the Custos of St. Elizabeth Hon. Beryl Rochester was delivered by Alethia Peart.

The sermon was preached by the Director of Sabbath School and Personal Ministries, Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventist, Pastor Nevail Barrett.