Security Forces will be Relentless in Pursuit of Criminals – Montague

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, emphasises a point while addressing the commissioning of a Cessna aeroplane for the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), at the Caribbean Aviation Training Centre situated at the Tinson Pen Aerodrome in Kingston on Friday, September 23. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, emphasises a point while addressing the commissioning of a Cessna aeroplane for the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF), at the Caribbean Aviation Training Centre situated at the Tinson Pen Aerodrome in Kingston on Friday, September 23. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague said the security forces will be relentless in going after criminals this year.

The National Security Minister said the Government is firmly focused on ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

“That is the number-one priority,” he said, while urging “decent people” to “stand up for what is right”.



Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague said the security forces will be relentless in going after criminals this year.

He said special attention will be given to western parishes, which recorded the highest number of murders last year.

An infantry and coast-guard base will be established in Freeport, Montego Bay, and at the old Braham Wharf in Savanna-la-Mar.

“We will be basing the newest battalion of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in western Jamaica… a 1,000-man-strong battalion,” Mr. Montague said.

“We are beefing up resources in the west and we expect to see the results. I am saying to the police, you now have the support and resources where they can redouble their efforts and show the criminals that no effort will be spared in bringing them to justice,” he noted further.

The National Security Minister, who was speaking to Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and JDF personnel at a function at the Half Moon Hotel in Rose Hall, St. James recently, informed that the Cuban Government will be providing Jamaica with 40 dogs to aid in contraband interdiction and search and rescue.

He said the JDF will be sending 40 trainers to Cuba to work with the dogs.

He noted further that 450 policemen and women have been trained in conflict resolution to better enable them to respond to domestic-violence situations. Statistics indicate that about 37 per cent of the murders are domestically based.

The National Security Minister said the Government is firmly focused on ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

“That is the number-one priority,” he said, while urging “decent people” to “stand up for what is right”.