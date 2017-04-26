Sectoral Debate Presentation by Hon. Robert Montague

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague.



Mr Speaker Thank you.

First, I wish to give thanks to God for his grace and love. It is these that have kept me on this journey and will see me succeed.

Sir, I also wish to thank you for your able guidance to this honourable House.

I want to thank my Prime Minister Andrew Holness because it was he who had the faith and courage to appoint me. To my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, I thank you for your advice, encouragement and support.

It shows that crime and violence is not partisan and requires a joined up effort. To my State Minister Senator Pearnel Charles Jnr.; a better deputy, I could not deserve.

To Miss Dianne McIntosh, Permanent Secretary, the Heads of Agencies, Directors, staff of the National Security family I thank and appreciate the work you have done in making Jamaica safe.

To the many volunteers, Chairmen of Boards, Board members and their support staff; a grateful Minister expresses his appreciation.

To my personal staff both in Kingston and St. Mary, Thank you for putting up with me but I know you share the passion and the mission.

A special thank you to Miss Barbara, my helper for many years, to Miss Keisha Pennant, AKA Mommy, Keisha thank you, you more than anyone understand my moods, but you remain the same.

To Mass Jimmy, Ralston McKinley, my driver you have been with me through thick and thin. Thank you.

To my security team led by Inspector Samuel Heron, including those in Kingston and St. Mary, I thank you.

I want to acknowledge my five councillors for dedication and hard work.

To my Constituency of Western St. Mary thanks for granting me the privilege of being your voice in this House, your servant, to improve your community. I am humbled and honoured.

To my constituency workers, I am forever grateful to you. It is you who delivered 11,710 votes to make me the candidate to get most votes in the last general election. A great performance Mr Speaker. I salute you all.

Mr. Speaker, I would like to recognize, the former Opposition leader, Mrs. Portia Simpson-Miller; I wish you well madam; and also acknowledge the new Opposition leader, Dr. Peter Phillips.

Mr Speaker, my one regret is that my Mother and Father never lived to see this moment. But I know they are smiling down from Heaven.

I wish to recognize the 16 students and three teachers from Tacky High School here today.

Mr Speaker the Member from Central Manchester made some unfortunate comments last week. Later on, I intend to deal with them.

