Seaga Expresses Gratitude for Naming of Highway in His Honour

Former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, has expressed gratitude to the Government for the decision taken to name the North-South Highway in his honour.

Mr. Seaga, who is Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, said he is very thrilled because “it joins together two of my most important and biggest developments (and it only seems) logical”.

“I am (also) thrilled because it is a highway so beautifully done, and I congratulate the builders (for its construction) and the Prime Minister for the renaming,” he said.

Mr. Seaga was speaking to JIS News following the announcement made by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, of the renaming of the highway, at the rededication of the Bustamante Museum at Tucker Avenue in St. Andrew on March 22.

Mr. Holness, who officially opened the North-South Highway in 2016, said Cabinet gave approval on Monday (March 19) to make the renaming possible, which he said is being done for good reasons.

“Edward Seaga was responsible for the development of downtown Kingston. He also initiated the development and expansion of Ocho Rios as a tourism destination. The North-South Highway creates that link, so it is only fitting,” he said.

The Museum was the home of the National Hero from 1942 to 1964.

Turning to other matters, Mr. Holness informed that the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT) is working on a project to create other monuments like the museum “for all our leaders”.

The Prime Minister lauded the work done by Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange and her team to restore the museum.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the JNHT, Laleta Davis Mattis, in providing updates on the project undertaken by the Trust for the nation’s past leaders, informed that the Roxborough and Drumblair properties, which belonged to National Hero, Norman Manley, are in the agency’s possession.

Mrs. Mattis, who represented Ms. Grange, said her agency has been mandated to ensure that those properties are in a state of good repair.

“As it relates to the Most Hon. Hugh Lawson Shearer, his property is being transferred to the JNHT also for preservation. The property belonging to the Most Hon. Sir Donald Sangster is also on the table for the JNHT to assume full responsibility,” she said.

Mrs. Mattis indicated that the Trust has been advised and instructed “that as it relates to all Prime Ministers, in cases where there are no specific properties to be restored, that (certain) places be identified as places of historic interest”.

The JNHT Chairperson said the fully restored Bustamante Museum, which sits on half an acre of land, will provide an opportunity for young Jamaicans to be inspired by the life of Sir Alexander Bustamante.

During the rededication ceremony, several persons, including Mr. Seaga; Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda; and family member, Sergeant Evelyn Sangster Barnes, paid tribute to Sir Alexander, who was affectionately called ‘Chief’.

The ceremony also involved the presentation of several folk items, unveiling of a storyboard, cutting of a cake and an official tour of the property.