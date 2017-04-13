Scores Celebrate City of Kingston’s 145th Anniversary

State Minister in the National Security Ministry (centre) inspects the Guard of Honour, at a ceremony to commemorate the 145th anniversary of Kingston becoming the capital of Jamaica in 1872. The function was held at South Parade, downtown Kingston on Tuesday (April 11). + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson State Minister in the National Security Ministry (centre) inspects the Guard of Honour, at a ceremony to commemorate the 145th anniversary of Kingston becoming the capital of Jamaica in 1872. The function was held at South Parade, downtown Kingston on Tuesday (April 11). Story Highlights Scores of persons gathered at South Parade, downtown Kingston, on Tuesday (April 11) for a cultural event to commemorate the 145th anniversary of Kingston becoming the capital of Jamaica.

The function, organised by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation under the theme ‘Connecting the past, building the future’, was attended by representatives of Government, the diplomatic corps, the business community, civil society, students and residents.

Performances in dance came from the Lanamans and Tivoli dance troupes, with a drill demonstration and march past by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), dub poetry by Mario Nelson, and a song from The Mico University College choir.



Scores of persons gathered at South Parade, downtown Kingston, on Tuesday (April 11) for a cultural event to commemorate the 145th anniversary of Kingston becoming the capital of Jamaica.

The function, organised by the Kingston & St. Andrew Municipal Corporation under the theme ‘Connecting the past, building the future’, was attended by representatives of Government, the diplomatic corps, the business community, civil society, students and residents.

It included the reading of the history of Kingston by Executive Director of the Institute of Jamaica, Vivian Crawford, and the symbolic lowering of the Spanish Town flag and the breaking of the Kingston flag, signifying the change in the seat of power as Jamaica’s capital on April 4, 1872.

Performances in dance came from the Lanamans and Tivoli dance troupes, with a drill demonstration and march past by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), dub poetry by Mario Nelson, and a song from The Mico University College choir.

Among those in attendance were State Minister in the National Security Ministry, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., representing the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; Spanish Town Mayor, Councillor, Norman Scott; Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller, and his wife, Sonia Fuller; and Custos of St. Andrew, Dr. Patricia Dunwell.

Mayor of Kingston & St. Andrew, Senator, Councillor Delroy Williams, in his brief remarks, pointed to the need for the country’s youth to acquire the knowledge and skills that will enable them to contribute to the further development of the capital city.

He said the Municipal Corporation is committed to ensuring that Kingston become a top global city and hailed it for its cultural significance.

Mayor Williams noted that his vision is for Kingston to become the “capital of the Caribbean” and the “Pearl of the Antilles”.

“This vision can only be attained and maintained with your skill sets, your education, knowledge and talents,” he pointed out.