Science and Technology Fund to be Launched April 19

The Government will be launching a National Science and Technology Fund on Wednesday, April 19.

The Fund will support technology transfer from innovators to industry and service sectors, provide intellectual property support, enhance human resource development and promote science.

This was disclosed by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, yesterday (April 18).

“It is a national Fund that will support high-impact, mission-based projects in your organisations. We will fund research and technology that have the greatest potential to create more jobs, new products, cleaner environments, and safer communities,” he said.

He noted that the fund has already started to do work, adding that its first task is to support the joint collaboration in science and technology (S&T) between South Africa and Jamaica.

Under the cooperation agreement, his Ministry hosted the South African Minister of Science and Technology, Grace Naledi Pandor and her delegation in November of last year. “At that meeting we agreed to partner in conducting high-quality research with an emphasis on indigenous knowledge systems and water,” he said.

“I am pleased to announce that tomorrow (April 19), I will also officially open this Joint Research Collaboration Call that will make approximately $90 million available to Jamaica’s scientific community over the next three years,” he added.

In the meantime, the Minister pointed out that finalisation of the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy is under way.

“The policy envisages a dynamic STI culture, unleashing the creative potential of our people, catalysing development and sustainable prosperity, and empowering Jamaicans to excel in an evolving world,” he explained.