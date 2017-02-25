Science in the Gardens 2017 a Success

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), listens as Conrad Brown (right), explains the features of his innovation, at the Science in the Gardens event held at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew recently. Mr. Brown was the winner in the Energy category at the 2016 National Innovation Awards. Also looking on are students from St. Jago High School in St. Catherine as well as students from Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory, St. Andrew. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (left), listens as Conrad Brown (right), explains the features of his innovation, at the Science in the Gardens event held at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew recently. Mr. Brown was the winner in the Energy category at the 2016 National Innovation Awards. Also looking on are students from St. Jago High School in St. Catherine as well as students from Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory, St. Andrew. Story Highlights More than 2,000 students and teachers from over 70 schools participated in the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) Science in the Gardens event held earlier this month at the Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew.

With more than 35 exhibitors, the event featured scientific displays and presentations, including demonstrations of oil extraction, product development and tissue culture. Students also got the chance to tour the Chinese Gardens and participate in various competitions.

“We wanted to give them an experience that would bring to life what they see in the books,” she added. There were booths featuring innovators that began their journey through the SRC.

The competitions attracted 50 schools, with St. Jago High and Cornwall College copping most of the awards.

St. Jago won the top prizes for secondary schools in the song, drama and oratory contests, with Cornwall College winning the sectional poetry contest, copping third place in the essay and oratory contests, and in the overall (primary/secondary) essay and oratory contests.

Other big winners included Ocho Rios Primary, which won the primary category of the essay and oratory contests and Annotto Bay High, which won the secondary school essay competition.

Awards also went to Westwood High; Cedric Titus High; Green Pond High; Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory; Half-Way Tree Primary and Herbert Morrison Technical.

Miss McKenzie said she was impressed with the attendance. “It was the best staging, so far, with the best turnout from schools, and best overall ambience,’ she told JIS News.

Science in the Gardens was originally planned as part of the Science and Technology Month celebrations last November, but had to be postponed due to inclement weather.

The annual event, held in collaboration with the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), is aimed at popularising science and technology in Jamaica.