Schools to Have Responsibility for Executing Projects up to $3 Million

Story Highlights Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, says procedures governing the implementation of infrastructure improvement projects at schools are to be revised.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Annotto Bay, St. Mary, on Wednesday, (September 20), Senator Reid said this will see schools having responsibility for executing projects valued at up to $3 million, with funds provided by the Ministry.

Senator Reid said the revision is aimed at decentralising project implementation in order to “drive greater efficiency” in the education system.



He indicated that a Service Level Agreement (SLA) will be put in place to facilitate the arrangement.

“So, what you are going to find (with these) smaller projects is that the school boards and principals will be required to do the procurement and will be aided by the (Ministry’s) regional offices in the management of those projects,” he outlined.

Senator Reid said the regional offices will assist with the procurement process and management of projects valued at more than $3 million and up to $10 million.

The offices will also undertake the procurement for projects valued between $10 million and $20 million, while those above $20 million will be spearheaded by the Ministry’s head office.

“We have over 1,000 schools, and I don’t want to be trying to manage a $3-million project… . I want to give you (school administrations) that responsibility. You are going to be responsible for executing that maintenance project – identifying the contractor, managing (it) and making sure that the projects are done on time (and within budget),” the Minister added.

The meeting, which was held at St. Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church, culminated Senator Reid’s visit to several schools in St. Mary comprising the Ministry’s Region Two.

Among the institutions visited were Devon Pen Primary School; St. Mary Technical High School; Annotto Bay High School; and Enfield Primary School.