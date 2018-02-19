More Schools to Be Provided With Modern Sanitary Facilities

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. Story Highlights An additional $125 million has been allocated to continue work under the Government’s School Sanitation Project.

It will go towards the construction of modern sanitary facilities in 12 institutions.

To date, 70 primary schools have benefited from upgrading of sanitary facilities.



The sum is contained in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The project, which commenced in January 2012, aims to replace pit latrines in primary schools with flush toilets through the construction of modern sanitation blocks.

The School Sanitation Project is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) with grant support from the PetroCaribe Development Fund.

After two extensions, the project will conclude in March 2019.