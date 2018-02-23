Some Schools to Be Closed March 5 for By-Elections





The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) has advised that several schools will be closed on Monday, March 5, as they will be used as polling stations to facilitate the by-elections in St. Andrew North Western and the Norman Gardens Division (Kingston East and Port Royal).

Schools that will be closed include Meadowbrook Preparatory and High, Salvation Army School for the Blind and the Visually Impaired, Little Angels Basic, Morris Knibb Preparatory, Gordon’s Memorial Preparatory, Pembroke Hall High, Maverley Primary and Junior High, Red Hills Basic, Laura’s Basic, Auburn Basic, and the St. John the Baptist Preparatory. These schools are in the St. Andrew North Western constituency.

Schools to be affected in the Norman Gardens Division are Dunoon Technical High, Norman Gardens Primary and Junior High, the Tutorial College, Windward Road Primary and Junior High, Leila Tomlinson Basic, Adastra Gardens Basic, Rennock Lodge All-Age, and Rollington Town Primary. In a bulletin issued by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, administrators of the affected schools are being asked to ensure that suitable arrangements are made to make up for the lost contact day.