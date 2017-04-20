Saturday Opening for Marcus Garvey Museum

Story Highlights Visitors can now view exhibitions at the Marcus Mosiah Garvey Multimedia Museum (MMGMM) at Liberty Hall, downtown Kingston, on the last Saturday of each month.

Acting Director of Liberty Hall, Dr. Shani Roper, told JIS News that the initiative was implemented to promote the museum and to allow more people to view the exhibits.

Liberty Hall, a department of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), celebrates the life and legacy of Jamaica’s first National Hero, the Right Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey.



The additional opening day is from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is free of cost to the public. Parking is available on the grounds of Liberty Hall.

She noted that the standard opening hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mondays to Fridays, are often inconvenient for families.

“We get thousands of children every year coming to the space, but we are unable to get their parents to come, and the only way we can begin to facilitate that is by opening on a Saturday,” she said.

Dr. Roper said that the Saturday opening will be assessed after six months and “depending on its success, we will go on to increase the number of Saturdays that we are open”.

She noted that while the entry is free, persons will be asked to make a donation or purchase an item from the gift shop.

Dr. Roper said the museum, which had undergone repairs over the last year, features new touch-screen interactives, face-morphing technology and life-size graphics.

“The redesign was after 10 years of work; and we got funding from the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) to upgrade the facility and redesign the place to make it more user-friendly and engaging,” she said.

The design was done by Chicago-based company, Art on the Loose.

