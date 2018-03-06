Road Upgrading Will Lead to Significant Traffic Management – Shaw

Story Highlights The National Works Agency (NWA) says ongoing works to widen major roadways in the Corporate Area will lead to significant traffic management.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says ongoing works to widen major roadways in the Corporate Area will lead to significant traffic management.

According to Manager, Communications and Customer Service at the agency, Stephen Shaw, several of the roads will be signalised and monitored from the NWA’s offices for “real-time” adjustment when necessary.

“All of these areas that we are going to be signalising will be connected to our Traffic Management Centre, so we will be able to see what’s taking place, and in real time modify the timing that we have at these areas,” he told a meeting of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal held at at Eden Garden Wellness and Lifestyle Limited in St. Andrew on March 5.

Mr. Shaw added that there will be a “major change” with the widening of Hagley Park Road. The project will cover Three Miles to Eastwood Park Road and forms part of a number of Legacy Projects being implemented by the Government to improve major road infrastructure across the island.

“There is going to be a major change and difference in the city, in respect of how we move in Three Miles. We are going to be having a flyover at Three Miles,” the NWA official told the audience.

He noted that beginning today (March 6), motorists entering the direction of Fontana Pharmacy from Jack’s Hill in Barbican will be restricted. The traffic control measure will last for one week, to facilitate the Barbican Road improvement project.

Mr. Shaw said once there is favourable weather in the area, within the next three weeks, most of the issues facing the public will end, as the project will be nearing completion.

The Communications Manager reported that work is moving “apace” to widen Constant Spring Road, even as he urged the public to expect some challenges with dust, water disruption, and traffic congestion. “At the end of the process we will be in a better place,” he said.