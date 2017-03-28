Road Tour on Human Trafficking Begins March 28

Story Highlights Persons across the island will be educated on ways to prevent human trafficking, beginning with the launch of a road tour at the Ministry of Justice in St. Andrew on Tuesday (March 28).

The islandwide campaign will be carried out under the theme ‘Be Wise. Open Your Eyes. Spot Them. Stop Them. Report Them’.





Persons across the island will be educated on ways to prevent human trafficking, beginning with the launch of a road tour at the Ministry of Justice in St. Andrew on Tuesday (March 28).

At 7:00 a.m., officials with the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), will gather at the Ministry, 61 Constant Spring Road, to commence the awareness campaign.

Manager of the Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, at the Ministry, Keshia West, said a study was done to ascertain the levels of knowledge that persons have on human trafficking.

“This initiative is intended to achieve a higher level of visibility for the NATFATIP, and to increase public awareness on how to report and prevent incidents of trafficking in persons,” she told JIS News.

The islandwide campaign will be carried out under the theme ‘Be Wise. Open Your Eyes. Spot Them. Stop Them. Report Them’.

Based on information from the NATFATIP, more Jamaicans need to understand that human trafficking is a real and serious problem that strips persons of their dignity and self-worth, evidenced by domestic servitude, sexual exploitation and other forms of dehumanising activities.

A major feature of the launch will involve a number of persons from agencies being on the streets, starting at Constant Spring Road and going down to Half-Way Tree square.

Miss West said that persons who are at risk from human traffickers are young females, children who easily trust adults, and those who find it difficult to obtain employment.

“They are more likely to fall prey to various schemes, which are intended to deceive and exploit rather than to provide legitimate opportunities or work,” the Manager said.